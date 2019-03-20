|
Elder Wayne H. Anderson
Glenham - Elder Wayne H. Anderson, 73, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY after a long illness.
He was born November 12, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Harold Anderson and Doris Gaines. He attended Poughkeepsie High School and Dutchess Community College.
Elder Anderson married Minister Ruth Anderson on December 14, 1974. He served with the late Bishop James E. Hunt at Beth-el Church of God in Christ faithfully for over 55 years. Some of his offices included: Head of Evangelism, Coordinated and held street services with his bull horn in tow, taught mid-week services, Sunday School Teacher, New Membership Class instructor and represented the Pastor and Church on numerous occasions.
Some of his accomplishments were Evangelism, Prophecy Teacher, Bible School instructor. He was a member of the Fishkill Church of the Nazarene. Elder Anderson enjoyed reading and traveling.
Only Heaven knows the full extent of his labor, resting now, his crowns await him. Yes, he left his faithful wife, Ruth Elizabeth Anderson-Anderson; 5 daughters, Jalyna Salese West wife of Pastor Raymond E. West of Poughkeepsie, Tiffany Lynette Anderson of Sherman Oaks, CA, Josayne Marye Anderson-Tejera wife of Napoleon Angel Tejera-Velesquez of Glenham, NY, Terese Waynelle Anderson-McMillan wife of Michael McMillan of Woburn, MA, Alisha Faison-Harvey wife of Dana Harvey of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Raymond, Jr., Sorayas, Rashid wife Minieve, Railyna, Josiah and Kayla West; Naomi, Amani and Alaya Anderson, Samantha, Mia and Michael Roy McMillan and Napoleon Tejera-Anderson; his siblings include George T. Gaines, Jr., Charlene Goddard, Lori Gaines and Yvonne Wright. Aunt Evelyn Meyers of Poughkeepsie, as well as many loved ones and friends; special nieces and nephews, Desaree' Colón, Davi Colón, Jasmine Gaines, Che' Gaines, Jordan Gaines, George Gaines Jr., Tamecka Bounds and Ivan Bounds.
Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Harold Anderson; mother, Doris Gaines and stepfather, George Gaines, Sr. and sister, Jeannette Christine Gaines.
Elder Anderson will repose 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Holy Light Pentecostal Church, Inc., 33 South Clover Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 12:00 noon at the church. Interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019