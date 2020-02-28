|
Eleanor Calciano
Hopewell Junction - Eleanor Calciano, a resident of Hopewell Junction, passed away at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was 95.
Eleanor was born in New York City on August 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Felicetta (Natiello) Malanga.
On September 11, 1949, she married the love of her life, Frank Calciano, in the Bronx, NY.
Eleanor is survived by her two sons, Robert (Jeanette) of Queens, NY and Frank (Virginia) of Hopewell Junction, NY; her grandchildren, Courtney, Steven, Lori Ann, Leanne, and Kate; and her great-grandsons, Justin and Cameron Robert.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank (2009), as well as her siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY. For online condolences, please visit Eleanor's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020