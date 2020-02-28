Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery
801 Route 9
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Calciano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Calciano


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Calciano Obituary
Eleanor Calciano

Hopewell Junction - Eleanor Calciano, a resident of Hopewell Junction, passed away at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was 95.

Eleanor was born in New York City on August 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Felicetta (Natiello) Malanga.

On September 11, 1949, she married the love of her life, Frank Calciano, in the Bronx, NY.

Eleanor is survived by her two sons, Robert (Jeanette) of Queens, NY and Frank (Virginia) of Hopewell Junction, NY; her grandchildren, Courtney, Steven, Lori Ann, Leanne, and Kate; and her great-grandsons, Justin and Cameron Robert.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank (2009), as well as her siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY. For online condolences, please visit Eleanor's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now