Eleanor Drummond
Pawling - Eleanor Drummond, a resident of Pawling since 1962 and previously of North Salem and Wingdale, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 3; surrounded by family, peacefully and with dignity. She was 84.
The youngest of six, Eleanor was born in Darien, CT in 1935 to Vito and Rose (Montanaro) Benedetto. A first generation Italian-American, she was named after Eleanor Roosevelt.
A graduate of the University of Connecticut and alumnus of Phi Mu sorority she went on to earn her master's degree in Education from West Conn. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Andrew Drummond.
Eleanor taught at Wingdale Elementary becoming an assistant librarian at the Pawling High School, where she would work for 19 years until her retirement in 1999. Many Wingdale and Pawling students carry a legacy of her no-nonsense teaching style with them into adulthood to this day. She enjoyed a true love of education and knowledge.
Eleanor was a member of Christ Church on Quaker Hill for 46 years, the Historical Society of Quaker Hill and Pawling and served as a docent for the Historical Society for a number of years at the John Kane House. She was also the former President of the Pawling Shakespeare Club and board member for the Pawling Free Library. She loved visiting New York City and attending Broadway shows, elder hostels, and traveling. Her final passion during retirement was her adoption of elder-dogs from local shelters—providing their last days with a loving, final home.
Eleanor is survived by her husband and three children, Alexander of New York City, William of Poughkeepsie, NY and Heather of Pawling, NY and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 sisters and 1 brother.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Church on Quaker Hill in the spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020