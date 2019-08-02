Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
Eleanor Griffin


1927 - 2019
Eleanor Griffin Obituary
Eleanor Griffin

East Greenbush - Eleanor I. Griffin, 92, of East Greenbush, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019.

Born on January 14, 1927, in Ramapo, NY and raised in Tivoli, NY, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Ethel (Robbins) Cross. Eleanor married Francis "Billy" Griffin on December 26, 1946 and he predeceased her on September 18, 2010.

In 1956, Eleanor and her husband moved from their home in Tivoli and built their family home in East Greenbush, NY.

For many years and until her retirement, she worked for the US Government as a clerk in the Immigration and Selective Services Department.

Active in her community, Eleanor was a member of the Community Seniors of East Greenbush and participated in the Eddy- Day Break.

Known for her beauty and bright blue eyes. Eleanor was always very social and was the life of the party.

She is mother of Nancy (Gary) Vroman of Amsterdam, NY; grandmother (Nana) of Julie (fiancé: Matthew Mattiace) Pazinko of East Greenbush, NY; and is also survived by numerous extended family, caregivers, and friends.

In addition to her husband, a brother Russel Cross predeceased her.

During her last few months, Eleanor touched the lives of many, and was loved by her companions and caregivers.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Red Church Cemetery, Tivoli.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
