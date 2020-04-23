|
|
Eleanor H. Triller
Poughkeepsie, New York - Eleanor H. Triller 102 passed away at the Lutheran Care Facility on Sunday April 19, 2020.
Born in New York City on November 9, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor Edwards Humphreyson.
Eleanor was a graduate of Vassar College in 1939.
Eleanor was a Librarian at Vassar College and in her later years she worked for her husband in his office.
On June 28, 1942 at Christ Church Eleanor married James Colemean Triller he predeceased her on March 18, 2007.
Eleanor was a life long resident of the area, she was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Junior League and the Poughkeepsie, Tennis Club.
Eleanor was a Volunteer for Planned Parenthood, Public Library, PTA and Val-Kill and was a Life Master - Bridge, and loved to play Tennis.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters Sarah Dowd and her husband Thomas of Cape Elizabeth ME, Candace Cashman and her husband Thomas of Concord MA., her son James C. Triller and his wife Linda of Federal Way WA, her 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made in Eleanors name to Vassar College Scholarship, Local Animal League or .
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family with Burial at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020