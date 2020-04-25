|
|
ELEANOR H. TRILLER
Poughkeepsie, New York - Eleanor H. Triller, 1917-2020, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Center. She was 102. She was born in New York City on November 9, 1917, the daughter of Charles and Eleanor Humphreyson and grew up in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She attended local schools and graduated from Vassar College in the class of 1939. She worked at the college as a librarian until 1943. She was married to her husband James Coleman Triller for sixty-four years until his death in 2007.
Eleanor was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Junior League of Poughkeepsie, and the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club. She enjoyed solving the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzles, playing tennis, and achieved the Life Master rank in contract bridge. Some of her volunteer commitments included Planned Parenthood, the local library and Eleanor Roosevelt's Val-Kill. Also she managed her husband's optometry practice for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Dowd and husband Thomas; Candace Cashman and husband Thomas; and son James C. Triller and wife Linda Pratt; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, and two children, Bruce Triller and Hollace Page.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vassar College Scholarship Fund, Dutchess County SPCA or a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020