Eleanor Joyce (Sakin) Meltzer
- - Eleanor Joyce (Sakin) Meltzer passed away in her sleep May 2, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her son Paul and daughter-in-law Bonnie, her daughter-in-law Faith (widow of her late son Ross) and grandchildren Joshua and Sara as well as by her sister-in-law MaryEllen (widow of her late brother Allan), and niece and nephews Rory, Bart, Kim Sakin-Taylor, Chris, and Jamie Sakin and their families, and by her former sister-in-law Edwina.
Eleanor grew up in Brooklyn where she met and married her husband Larry, living together in the Catskills, Wappingers Falls, and, since 1970, in New Paltz. Their marriage lasted 61 years until Larry's death in 2014. In addition to being a wife, mother and tireless homemaker in the tradition of her time, she worked as a bookkeeper then as a teacher's aide then decided to go back to school at the age of 36 in 1968, first to Dutchess County Community College then SUNY New Paltz, where she studied Sociology. She enjoyed coming to know the students and professors and being part of the ferment and cultural reexamination going on at the time.
Eleanor worked as an office manager after that, always preferring to be in social service settings such as at the Mother Cabrini Home, where she could be a cheerful friend and supporter to people in need. In her retirement, she served for many years as the volunteer coordinator for the New Paltz Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, welcoming visitors, learning about their interests, and guiding them to what they might enjoy in the area.
Eleanor was one of the great kidders and a person who routinely adopted strays, including people, and gave them love and support until they could find stability.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 7, at 10am at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz. Shiva calls will be welcome Wednesday, May 8, 10am-7pm, at 3 Terbar Loop, New Paltz, second door from left.
She was a longtime member of Congregation Ahavath Achim of New Paltz. Contributions in her name would be welcome to the Jewish Congregation of New Paltz, Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, which can be used to assist local families experiencing hardship. Checks can be mailed to:
JCNP
PO Box 577
New Paltz, NY 12561
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019