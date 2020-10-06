1/
Eleanor Kaskoun
Poughkeepsie, NY - Eleanor Kaskoun, 99, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Monday October 5, 2020 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie. Born on August 21, 1921 she was the daughter of the late John Anthony Kaskoun and Margaret Bach. She attended NYC schools and for over 40 years was a Secretary at General Motors in NYC. Eleanor was a private person who enjoyed reading and was of the Catholic Faith. She is survived by her nephew Anthony (Susan) Kaskoun of PA; great nephews Christopher and Daniel; Cousin Barbara and Lou Spano of Florida and sister in law Marge Roth of Poughkeepsie. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brothers; George Roth and John Kaskoun. There will be no calling hours and entombment will take place 11am Friday October 9, 2020 at St. Peters Cemetery Mausoleum with Father Perez officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org.








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
