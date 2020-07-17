Eleanor "Dutchie" Kilgore



Charlotte, NC - Eleanor Louise Kilgore, affectionately known as "Dutchie", departed this earthly life for her heavenly home on May 11, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C.



Eleanor Kilgore was born February 19, 1929 in Brockway, N.Y. to parents Philip and Mamie Barney Skipwith. Eleanor was married to Leroy Kilgore. They had three children: George, Anita, and Angela.



Eleanor was a lifetime member of Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Beacon, N.Y. As a member she served on the Missionary Society, was a Deaconess, and sang in the Gospel Chorus as well as the Southern Dutchess Coalition Choir and The Gospel Music Workshop of America (the GMWA).



Eleanor was always a dedicated worker and went without missing a day from work for several years while she was employed at IBM, Fishkill, N.Y. She was inducted into the IBM Quarter Century Club after serving 25 years of service before her retirement.



She found time for everyone and never met a stranger. She held many positions in multiple community organizations; she was a member of the Neighborhood Services Organization (NSO); Beacon High School Teacher/Student Liaison; Empire State Federation of Women's Club; Les Soeurs Amiables Civic Club; the Southern Dutchess NAACP and The Gospel Music Workshop of America (the GWWA).



She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Leroy; daughter, Anita Jordan; sisters, Ida Overby and Almeda Powell; and brother, Philip Skipwith.



Eleanor is survived by her son, George Kilgore, Washington, D.C.; daughter, Angela Kilgore, Charlotte, N.C.; two granddaughters: Nykia Jordan-Wilson (Rai), San Diego, Ca.; and Dominique Russell, Charlotte, N.C.; two grandsons: Josh and Jack Wilson, San Diego, Ca.; brother Thomas Skipwith, Beacon, N.Y.; sister Sharon Skipwith Hammock, Las Vegas, Nevada; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other family members; and her lifetime friend, Beulah Jackson of Beacon, N.Y.



Her smile and willingness to help others will be missed by her family as well as the community.



Final arrangements were entrusted to A.E. Grier and Sons Funeral and Cremation, Charlotte, N.C.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.









