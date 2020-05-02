|
|
Eleanor M. Lomoriello
Poughkeepsie - Eleanor M. Lomoriello passed away at the age of 91 on April 30, 2020.
Born on September 13, 1928, Eleanor Rose Moschetto was the youngest child of Salvatore and Anna Moschetto. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1946. Eleanor worked at Walter W. Kingston for 21 years and subsequently at H.G. Page in Poughkeepsie for over 40 years. She was a dedicated and loyal assistant for both.
Eleanor was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish and the Church community life in Poughkeepsie. She enjoyed being a member of several groups, including Saint Rita's Society, Saint Anne's Society and Victory Lodge at the Italian Center, all in Poughkeepsie, NY. Eleanor was a very social and fun-loving lady. Whether it was attending one of many family gatherings, events for her grandchildren, or a casino trip with her sister Tess, Eleanor would always have a smile on her face, happy to be with her loved ones.
Eleanor married Genaro F. Lomoriello on June 1, 1952. He predeceased her on December 25, 1985, but Eleanor remained devoted to him for the rest of her life. Together they built a loving home and family. Eleanor is survived by her two beloved sons and their families: John Lomoriello of Pleasant Valley NY, his two sons John J. and Jason, and Genaro (Gene) Lomoriello of Verbank NY, his wife Eileen and their daughters Ava Eleanor and Maeve Mary. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was predeceased by her four siblings: Anthony Moschetto, Joseph Moschetto, Theresa Moschetto and Grace Moschetto.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private for the immediate family. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vassar-Warner Home, 52 S. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020