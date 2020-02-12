|
Eleanor M. Ringwood
Poughkeepsie - Eleanor M. Ringwood, 99, a lifelong area resident died February 8, 2020 at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck.
Born January 5, 1921 in Poughkeepsie she was the daughter of Henry and Clara Van de Water Kaiser.
She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, class of 1939, and Krissler Commercial School. During the 1940s she was employed as a secretary at the A.C. Dutton Lumber Corp.
On November 7, 1948 she married William J. Ringwood, who predeceased her on January 27, 2007.
Eleanor was an avid reader and she enjoyed doing crafts with her friends. She liked to travel and went on many trips and tours with her husband and family. She was a warm, caring and gracious person. Her family was first and foremost in her life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a positive outlook on life.
She was a member of Club 60 and the Red Hat Society. She had been a member of the former Young Women's Christian Association where she participated in many clubs and served on the Board of Directors from 1970 to 1976.
For many years, Mrs. Ringwood was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels of Greater Poughkeepsie. She was a Girl Scout leader and also volunteered at Vassar Brothers Hospital.
She is survived by her children: daughter and son-in-law Claire and Frederick Ickes of Lynchburg, VA, daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Douglas Westcott of Rhinebeck, NY, and son and daughter-in-law William and Cynthia Ringwood of Poughkeepsie, NY. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Colin Ickes, Andrew Ickes and his fiancé Caitlin Miller, Meghan Ickes, Sarah DiGiannantonio and her husband Anthony, and Christine Westcott. Eleanor is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her grandson William Ringwood III and her sister Barbara Hillsbeck.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020, 3-5 & 7-9PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be Saturday at 10AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hyde Park Meals on Wheels or the Residential Knox Box Program of the Fairview Fire District, 258 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020