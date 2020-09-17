Eleanor "Jean" Moran of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at Rosary Hill Home, Hawthorne, NY. She was born November 10, 1935 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Her parents were Hermon and Dorothy (Blodgett) Claydon of Greenfield Center, NY.
Jean graduated from Saratoga High School in 1953 and then went on to attend Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie, NY, where she graduated in 1956 and received her R.N. degree.
Her nursing career took many paths starting at Vassar Hospital. After years she then went on to Poughkeepsie Children's Home as supervising R.N. (which tugged on her heartstrings), then on to Hyde Park Nursing Home (supervising R.N.), Allstate Homecare as instructor & field supervisor, and retired in 1997 from the Dutchess County Health Dept. after 10 years as a visiting nurse. She was a long time member of Vassar Bros. Hospital Nurses Association.
After 50 years of marriage, Richard pre-deceased her in 2007.She is survived by daughters; Lorri (Moran) Poe (& Scott) of Canton, CT., Lisa (Moran) Germano (& Darryl) of Pleasant Valley NY, Grandchildren; Joshua Germano (& Laura) of Hyde Park, NY., Lauren Germano of Brooklyn, NY., Kelsey Poe (& J.J.) of East Hartford, CT., Taylor Poe of Canton, CT., & great granddaughter; Noelle Germano of Hyde Park. Rest in Peace now Jean...you've earned it!
Funeral arrangements will be at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, N.Y.- This Saturday- September 19, 2020 *Calling hours 1pm-3pm- Service 3pm-4pm. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com