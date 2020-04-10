|
Eleanor (Nellie) Teresa Kozakiewicz
Eleanor (Nellie) Teresa Kozakiewicz, age 91, was born in Dublin, Ireland on July 3rd, 1928. Nellie peacefully passed away on March 28, 2020. She was in the company of her children at her home in Hyde Park, NY.
Nellie was raised in Drumcliffe, County Sligo, Ireland. As a young adult, she immigrated to London in search of work. As WWII ended, she met and fell in love with one of the American GI's stationed in England, Edmund (Joe) Kozakiewicz. Once married, the couple moved to the US, eventually settling in Poughkeepsie, NY, where Joe had been raised. It was there they together raised their family.
As a parent, Nellie, was the strict one and Joe was the pushover. All of the kids figured this out at a very young age and knew who to turn to when looking for a handout, or needing to confess a failing. Having been raised in a very loving, but often unstructured environment, Nellie expressed her love of her children through strict rules and high expectations. That was not the only way she showed her love, but it defined her parenting in a way that contrasted, but also complimented, Joe's strengths as a parent. Children rebel, if they don't they won't become adults. And when Nellie's kids rebelled, she stayed firm, confident that through her example of hard work, personal responsibility, and her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, the rebels would emerge as adults she would be proud of. And she was right. She was proud of her children, and of her grandchildren as well. This is more a testament to her (and Joe's) parenting than to anything the kids and grandkids ever brought to the table.
Nellie enjoyed life. When her children were young, family vacations meant visiting family in Massachusetts, or traveling to Fourth Cliff, a WWII Military Reservation used for coastal defense, later converted to a military recreation area overlooking the Atlantic just 35 miles south of Boston. Whatever the destination, the family packed into a station wagon, the kids rolling around in the back with the seats down, as kids did back then, the three hour ride seeming an eternity. Highlights included Joe singing along with the scratchy AM radio while Nellie dangled cloth diapers outside the passenger side window to help them dry.
Once connected with much-loved aunts, uncles, and cousins, those summer trips became the moments when family memories are formed, and never forgotten. Always the most simple acts—walking to Friendly's for ice cream, swimming in a neighbor's pool, arts and crafts in the local park—these things that Nellie made happen are what formed individual personalities and fostered relationships among family that last to this day. What more can one ask from a mother?
As "empty-nesters," and while officially retired, Nellie and Joe continued to work, because that is what they knew to do. They also travelled to visit children as far away as Michigan and San Diego. And Nellie always welcomed those children and grandchildren back into her home for extended visits. When Joe passed, Nellie stayed busy, most notably taking her daily walks regardless of the season or the day's particular weather conditions. She was a fixture in the community, due in no small part to the colorful umbrella she carried only on the sunniest days. Despite her fair Irish complexion, and her treatment for lymphoma and minor skin cancers, she would not forgo those walks. So she grabbed the umbrella, headed out the door, and presented to the world a modern day, American-based, Mary Poppins.
As Nellie's health failed, her sense of humor, love of family, and faith in Jesus never wavered. Nellie loved life, but did not fear death. She knew, with absolute certainty, what her future held. She would be together with Joe again, she would see her children and grandchildren whenever she wished, and she looked forward to more directly routing to God her prayers for us all. Nellie will be missed, but only for a time, for each of us who share her faith will be reunited with her in our own due time.
Nellie is predeceased by her parents Michael Joseph Cunningham and Mary Katherine (Monaghan) of County Sligo, Ireland; her husband, Edmund Kozakiewicz of Poughkeepsie, NY; her sisters, Angela Hartley, Tina Stephens, Tessie Cunningham; and, her brothers, Brendan Cunningham, Paddy Cunningham, and Mick Cunningham. She is survived by her sister, Rosalie Dineen of Billerica, MA, and her brother James Cunningham of Harrow, England; her children, Teresa Kaye (Roger), Anne Panni (Bob), Joe Kozakiewicz (Jennell), Mike Kozakiewicz (Jessica), Patrick Kozakiewicz (Erin); and, her sixteen grandchildren: Justin, Hyla, Evan, Alana, Laurel, James, Nicki, Bow, Sean, Josie, Rowan, Quinn, Kiernan, Jackie, Katerina, and Brendan.
Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the current health crisis. In the meantime, family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Hudson Valley Hospice (Angela in particular), NY-Caregivers (Lyn in particular), and Friends of Seniors of Dutchess County.
Donations in the memory of Nellie, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the following groups, each of whom either provided physically or spiritually for Nellie, or to whom Nellie was a regular supporter:
* Friends of Seniors - www.friendsofseniors.org
* Hudson Valley Hospice - www.hvhospice.org
* Maryknoll Sisters - www.maryknollsisters.org
* Capuchin Province of St. Joseph - www.thecapuchins.org
* Catholic TV - www.catholictv.org
* The Eternal Word Television Network - www.ewtn.com
Over the past decades, Nellie was a member of the following parishes: Regina Coeli, Hyde Park, NY; St. Christopher's, Red Hook, NY; St. Edwards, New Fairfield, CT; St. Peter's, Poughkeepsie, NY; and, St. Mary's, Poughkeepsie, NY. As we continue to avoid social gathering, the practice of Catholic devotions provides a means to remain connected. Nellie's special devotions include the Divine Mercy and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
