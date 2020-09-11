Eleanore K. Barrett
Lockport - Eleanore K. Barrett of Lockport, NY, formerly of Beacon, NY passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020 in Eastern Niagara Hospital, Lockport. Born on July 7, 1933 in Wildeshausen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Frieda (Grashorn) Kuhl. Eleanore and her late husband, Robert C. Barrett were married on April 10, 1955. On April 15, 1955, she became a United States citizen. She worked as a Manager for Nabisco Credit Union in Beacon, NY and did volunteer work throughout the years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Beacon where she served as a Deacon and President of the Women's Association. After her husband died in 2002, Eleanore moved to Amherst to be near family. She was a member of Amherst Presbyterian Church and was currently President of the Resident Council at the Lockport Presbyterian Home.
Wife of the late Robert C. Barrett; mother of Victoria (Michael Gregory) Barrett-Gregory and S. Lynn Lytle; Omi of Mars Barrett-Green, Griffin Lytle, Regan Lytle, Jeffery (Corinna) Gregory, Ryan Gregory, Damien (Andrea) Gregory and Matthew Gregory; great grandmother of Leah, Aaron, Benjamin, John, Adam, Noah, Samuel, Matthew, Maggie and Michael; Sister of the late Henry Kuhl ; aunt of Debra (Charles)Davidson, Diedre Kuhl, Donna Kuhl and the late Karl Kuhl and cousin of many in Germany.
Friends may call on Saturday, September 19th from 1-2 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport with a Memorial Service following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com
.