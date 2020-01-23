|
|
Eleanore Virginia Pitcher
Millbrook - Eleanore Virginia Pitcher, 81, of Millbrook, NY, passed away on January 22nd, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born March 1, 1938 in Poughkeepsie at Vassar Hospital. She married Sherwood "Skip" Pitcher on November 23rd, 1958 and he survives.
Also surviving are her son Greg Pitcher and his wife Kathy and her daughter Susan Zwart and her husband Charlie; three granddaughters, Jessica Pitcher, Sara Pitcher and Hannah Knapp; two grandsons, Adam Miller and Ben Miller; two nieces, Katie Swedstedt and Becky Baldwin; two nephews, Timothy Baldwin and David Baldwin; and several Cousins.
Her parents, Eleanor and William Baldwin, along with her brother Bill Baldwin preceded her in death.
Eleanore was a long-time resident of Millbrook, NY, and an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
She graduated with a masters in psychology from SUNY-New Paltz at the age 55. She worked as a rehabilitation specialist at Taconic DDSO and was on the board of Dutchess County Community Action Agency.
Known for her love and compassion for her family, friends and her cat Ike. She was a bright member of the community who enjoyed helping people, line dancing, taking pictures, and playing golf with her husband Skip.
Her radiant spirit will be remembered always.
The calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 26th, 2020, from 2pm-5pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave, Millbrook, NY 12545.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27th, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 696 Deep Hollow Rd, Millbrook, NY 12545. A reception will follow in the adjacent hall. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to "The Organization for Autism Research" at www.researchautism.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020