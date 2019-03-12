|
Elena Rita Muscarella
Highland - Elena Rita Muscarella, 78, a longtime resident of Highland passed away at her home on Sunday March 10, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side.
Elena worked in sales for Avon since 1980. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Milan #985, the Mid Hudson Senior Citizens, and a longtime member of the Highland Historical Society.
Elena loved getting together with friends, she was a great cook and loved cooking for her family and friends. She loved vacationing with her daughter. The happiest last moment for her was witnessing her daughter's marriage within hours of her passing.
She met the love of her life at the age of 15. On November 28, 1958 at St. Dennis Church in Yonkers, NY she married Anthony Joseph Muscarella.
He predeceased her on July 10, 2010.
Survivors include her daughter, Elena Alessi and her husband John of Highland, her two sons, Anthony and Richard Muscarella of Florida and her brother, Albert Donatone of Florida.
Elena was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, March 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 14th, 10:00 am at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 12, 2019