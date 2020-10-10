Eleonore Freisitzer
PLEASANT VALLEY - Eleonore Freisitzer 93, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 5, 2020. Born in Germany on August 10, 1927 she immigrated to the United States in 1955 and settled in Pleasant Valley, NY. The last few years of her life she lived with her daughter and son-in-law in LaGrange. Eleonore was predeceased by her husband, Anton Freisitzer in 2014. She was the daughter of William and Anna Schaary and the youngest of 6 siblings.
Eleonore was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Ellie Wellwood and husband George of LaGrange, grandchildren Karen Wellwood of Pleasant Valley, David Wellwood and wife Naomi of Palo Alto, CA, great-grandchildren Claire and Colin of Palo Alto, CA and David and Jonathan of Pleasant Valley as well as nieces and nephews and their families.
Having worked as a seamstress most of her life, Eleonore also belonged to a "Blanket Sewing Group" in Poughkeepsie for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and always lending a helping hand. She loved gardening, reading, knitting and taking daily walks. Eleonore so enjoyed the outdoors and never missed an opportunity to be outside. She was loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Care Net Pregnancy Center of the Hudson Valley, PO Box 2118, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
There will be no calling hours, however a funeral service and interment will be held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:30 am. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.