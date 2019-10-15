|
Elias Toplansky
Irvine, CA - Elias Toplansky, a native of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on October 12th at the robust age of 95. Eli relocated to Regents Point Senior Living Center in Irvine, California upon his wife's passing in 2015 to be with his son Marshall.
He was a proud WWII veteran serving as a Technical Sergeant and radio operator on B-24 Liberator bombers. He was a member of the 459th Bomb Group/758th Bomb Squadron of the 15th Air Force based in Italy. He flew 50 combat missions, was awarded 3 oak leaf clusters and 2 bronze stars. His Army Air Force team was responsible for destroying the Nazi industrial and fuel complexes in Germany and Romania. The City of Irvine honored him for his service in 2017.
Eli attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a member of the 1946 All-American Cross Country team and competed in the Drake Relays as well as other top rated track and field events across the nation.
He was a co-founder of County Players, the Mid-Hudson Valley's premier community theatre group, directing and acting in over 20 plays and musicals. He also acted with the Vassar College amateur theatre company.
Eli married Irma Rosen Toplansky in 1948. They loved to travel the world. Known for his great warmth and delightful sense of humor, he is survived by his son Marshall (Heidi) and daughter Lynn, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He retired from IBM after nearly 40 years as a technical writer and software coder.
Donations in his honor can be made to Commemorative Air Force www.commemorativeairforce.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019