Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Elisabeth B. Nichol


1922 - 2019
Elisabeth B. Nichol Obituary
Elisabeth B. Nichol

Rhinebeck -

Elisabeth B. Nichol, 96, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 in Staatsburg, NY.

Born in Croton Falls, NY on August 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Virginia (Juengst) Burgess.

She graduated from Simmons College in Boston in 1943.

On January 10, 1944 in Croton Falls, NY, she married Harold J. Nichol. Mr. Nichol predeceased her in 2006.

Elisabeth is survived by her two sons, James and his wife Martha Nichol of Hyde Park; and Robert Nichol of Hoosick Falls; 5 grandchildren, Scott Martin (Alicia), Amy Estrada, Jeffrey Nichol, Carrie Ambrosino (Jared), and Alison Calhoun (Zach); 7 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Nichol and her brother Charles Burgess.

There are no calling hours.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in honor of Elisabeth can be made to the Dutchess County SPCA: 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 West Market Street, Rhinebeck.

www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019
