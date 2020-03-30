|
Elissa Tacchino
Highland - Elissa Tacchino, 101, of Highland, NY passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Friday, March 27th. Elissa was born December 11, 1918 in Bulger, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Eugene Molinari and Marie Griffon Molinari. She was a seamstress/floor lady for various shops in New York City until her retirement at age 70 when she assisted her brother-in-law James Smith on the apple farm.
Elissa is survived by her sister-in-law Eleanor Molinari of Brooklyn, NY and her niece Kim Zgrodek of Marlboro, NY, along with several nieces and nephews as well as many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Victor Tacchino, her sisters Louisa Romanelli, Mary Smith and her brother Joseph Molinari.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her long-time dedicated caregiver Barbara Vanacore and also Gloria Lehan for her friendship and assistance in Elissa's later years.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private at this time and a Memorial Mass in Elissa's name will be held at a later date.
In lieu of any flowers, please make a donation in Elissa's name to St. Augustine's Church, 55 Main Street, Highland, NY, 12528.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020