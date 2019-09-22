|
Elizabeth A. Stalker
Orlando, FL - Elizabeth A. Stalker, 92, a longtime resident of Orlando and formerly of Poughkeepsie, died on September 10, 2019.
Betty was born on June 28, 1927 in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Thomas E. Stalker Sr. and Ernestine T. Perotti Stalker. She was a graduate of Millerton High School in 1944 and Krissler Business School. She also attended Dutchess Community College.
Ms. Stalker was once employed at Vassar College and then NY Telephone. She transferred to ATT in Orlando in 1979 and retired there in 1985.
She was a former member of the Poughkeepsie Business and Professional Women's Club and the Telephone Pioneers - New Outlook Club.
A former member of the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church, she was a longstanding member of the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, where she was active with the church's United Methodist Women and Care Committee.
Betty enjoyed traveling around the United States and to different overseas locations.
Survivors include her two sisters, Catherine S. Allen of Reno, Nevada, and Marjorie S. Williams of Conway, South Carolina; brother, Richard C. Stalker, and wife, Jeanne, of Clinton Corners and sister-in-law, Annette Remy of Spring Hill, Florida; nieces and nephews, Lance, Diana, Christopher, Tracy, John, and Michael; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Thomas E. Stalker and niece, Christy Pells.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place in Florida.
A period of visitation will take place from 10 to 11 am (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday, September 28th at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1872 Salt Point Tpke., Salt Point, NY. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 am with Rev. Theodore Miller officiating.
Burial of her ashes will be in the family plot at Friends Upton Lake Cemetery, Clinton Corners.
Betty's family would like to extend thanks to the staff at the Westminster Towers and Cornerstone Hospice, and especially to her caregivers, Martha Johnson and Carol Camacho.
In lieu of flowers, the Stalker family respectfully requests memorial donations to the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 East Jackson St., Orlando, FL 32801. (www.firstchurchorlando.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019