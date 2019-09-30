|
|
Elizabeth A. Van Tassel
Beacon, NY - Elizabeth 'Betty' A. Van Tassel, 87, a longtime Beacon resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 29, 2019 after a long courageous battle due to dementia. She was born on August 13, 1932 in Staten Island, NY.
On October 7, 1950 in Cold Spring, NY, she married Samuel Frederick Van Tassel, who predeceased her on August 18, 2008.
Elizabeth worked for many years as a nurses' aid in Beacon, and later did private home health care. Betty enjoyed watching parades, visiting casinos, and she loved bowling.
Betty is survived by her 7 children: Samuel Jr. and his wife Yvonne, John and his wife Chris, Gary and his wife Joanne, David and his wife Debbie, Debra Congdon and her husband David, Elizabeth Warren and her husband Eric, Lisa MacNary and her husband Dave.
Betty is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sadly, she was predeceased by her grandson Dana. Her 2 sisters Marie and Linda also survive her; in addition, her special friend Maurice. Betty was a beloved mother, grandmother and nana.
The family will gather to receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3-7pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a prayer service will be offered at 6pm. A private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial donations be made in Betty's memory to the of Hudson Valley, 2649 South Rd., Suite 101; Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the Beacon Engine Company 1, 57 E. Main St., Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence, share a fond memory or make a donation, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019