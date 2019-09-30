Services
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth VanTassel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. VanTassel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. VanTassel Obituary
Elizabeth A. Van Tassel

Beacon, NY - Elizabeth 'Betty' A. Van Tassel, 87, a longtime Beacon resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 29, 2019 after a long courageous battle due to dementia. She was born on August 13, 1932 in Staten Island, NY.

On October 7, 1950 in Cold Spring, NY, she married Samuel Frederick Van Tassel, who predeceased her on August 18, 2008.

Elizabeth worked for many years as a nurses' aid in Beacon, and later did private home health care. Betty enjoyed watching parades, visiting casinos, and she loved bowling.

Betty is survived by her 7 children: Samuel Jr. and his wife Yvonne, John and his wife Chris, Gary and his wife Joanne, David and his wife Debbie, Debra Congdon and her husband David, Elizabeth Warren and her husband Eric, Lisa MacNary and her husband Dave.

Betty is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sadly, she was predeceased by her grandson Dana. Her 2 sisters Marie and Linda also survive her; in addition, her special friend Maurice. Betty was a beloved mother, grandmother and nana.

The family will gather to receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3-7pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a prayer service will be offered at 6pm. A private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial donations be made in Betty's memory to the of Hudson Valley, 2649 South Rd., Suite 101; Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the Beacon Engine Company 1, 57 E. Main St., Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence, share a fond memory or make a donation, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now