Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Durlacher
Beacon - Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Durlacher, 77, a longtime Beacon-area and Cold Spring resident, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at the Montefiore St. Luke's-Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was born in Beacon, NY on April 13, 1943, daughter of the late Peter & Nellie (Williams) Miller. Betty was raised in Cold Spring, NY; she attended and graduated from Haldane High School.
On May 2, 1978 in the Bronx, NY, she married the late Michael Durlacher, who predeceased her on August 22, 2016.
Betty was a devout catholic, enjoyed visiting the Sisters and Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison and the Capuchins at St. Lawrence Friary in Beacon. She was a former member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis; and was very active with her husband Mike in all his veteran-based organizations.
Betty is survived by her two-brothers, Peter (Sharon) Miller and John (Denise) Miller. She is also survived by several nieces & nephews, all of whom she adored and loved dearly.
Along with her husband of 38-years and her parents, she was also predeceased by her 3 sisters and 2 brothers: Mary Stern, Paula Carmen, Nancy Miller, David and Donald Miller.
Her Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held 10am, Friday, November 6th followed by interment to Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NY. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing and mask-wearing must be observed inside the funeral home. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory of Betty, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com