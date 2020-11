Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' DurlacherBeacon - Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Durlacher, 77, a longtime Beacon-area and Cold Spring resident, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at the Montefiore St. Luke's-Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was born in Beacon, NY on April 13, 1943, daughter of the late Peter & Nellie (Williams) Miller. Betty was raised in Cold Spring, NY; she attended and graduated from Haldane High School.On May 2, 1978 in the Bronx, NY, she married the late Michael Durlacher, who predeceased her on August 22, 2016.Betty was a devout catholic, enjoyed visiting the Sisters and Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor in Garrison and the Capuchins at St. Lawrence Friary in Beacon. She was a former member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis; and was very active with her husband Mike in all his veteran-based organizations.Betty is survived by her two-brothers, Peter (Sharon) Miller and John (Denise) Miller. She is also survived by several nieces & nephews, all of whom she adored and loved dearly.Along with her husband of 38-years and her parents, she was also predeceased by her 3 sisters and 2 brothers: Mary Stern, Paula Carmen, Nancy Miller, David and Donald Miller.Her Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held 10am, Friday, November 6th followed by interment to Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NY. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing and mask-wearing must be observed inside the funeral home. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory of Betty, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com