Elizabeth Anne Conforti
Rhinebeck - Elizabeth Anne Conforti, 69, a lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on October 11, 2020.
Born in Orange, New Jersey in 1950, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Conforti.
Elizabeth was the most wonderful, giving, loving, and devoted mom. She was a gift from God to her children and her children were the love of her life. She took great pride in remaining at home to raise them while they were young.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Marist College and SUNY New Paltz. She was employed by the Rondout Valley Central School District throughout most of her professional career. As a career educator, she held many positions, including classroom teacher, literacy teacher, principal and Director of the English Language Arts Department. Her passion for teaching was evident every time she entered a classroom. She engaged children in such a way that they were happy she was their teacher. She treated all children with kindness and was able to reach even the most reluctant learner. As a Reading teacher, she sought out ways that helped struggling readers achieve success. Once in administration, Elizabeth continued to research the current trends in education and brought to the Rondout Valley district and its teachers the highest level of professional development in the best practices for the instruction of reading and writing. Elizabeth will always be remembered for her professionalism, her beautiful smile and for the kindness and grace she bestowed upon all of whom she worked with, children and colleagues alike.
Some of Elizabeth's favorite pastimes were music, cooking, and entertaining. In her retirement, she learned to speak Italian, honed her piano skills, and refined her exquisite cooking skills. Family and tradition were essential for Elizabeth, and she was happiest when she was with her children and extended family hosting and sharing their favorite culinary meals.
Survivors include her two children, Desiree and Thomas Mullen, both of Rhinebeck; three sisters, Maria (Terry) Bocchino of Georgia, Dee (Dennis) Croft of Red Hook, and Rose Conforti of Poughkeepsie; two brothers, Michael Conforti of Florida, and Frank (Ellen) Conforti of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Anna Theresa Conforti.
There will be no visitation services. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of St. Christopher, in Red Hook, officiated by Father Patrick Buckley. Due to the church occupancy restrictions, attendance will be limited to invitation only. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth's family respectfully request memorial donations to the Starr Library to benefit children (in the memo include Elizabeth's name), 68 West Market St Rhinebeck, NY 12572, Rondout Valley Central School Scholarship Fund (RVSF), PO Box 96 Stone Ridge, NY 12484, or the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St. New York, NY 10014 (www.audubon.org
).
The services will be streamed live on Monday, October 19th at 10:30 via https://vimeo.com/events/106052