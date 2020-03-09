Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Elizabeth B. "Betty" Fugere

Poughkeepsie, New York - Elizabeth B. Fugere, known as Betty to friends and loved ones, 85, of Poughkeepsie NY passed away at home on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born in Chicopee MA on May 17, 1934. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Gunn) Smagacz. She was a graduate of Chicopee High and just shy of obtaining a Liberal Arts degree from SUNY Dutchess Community College. She worked for Dr. Gregory Chiamonte as his Medical Transcriptionist. She was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church.

In Springfield MA on August 4, 1962 Elizabeth married the love of her life Donald G Fugere who survives her at home. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter and son in law Amy Marie and Daniel Wallace of Poughkeepsie, and her daughter Michele Fugere of Wappingers Falls. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Joclyn Wallace, Joshua Wallace and Bianca Anjos. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother James Smagacz, and sisters Monica Kelsey and Mary Paine.

Betty will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her warmth, her perseverance and her deep felt love.

Calling Hours will be held Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 10am at St Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Elizabeth may be made to an organization of your choice.

Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
