Elizabeth Christenfeld
Poughkeepsie - Liddie Christenfeld (pictured here with a grandson) died as she lived - concerned for the well-being of others, sharp-witted, grateful, smiling. In the end she was in the company of her husband, Roger; her sons, Tim, Nicko and Thomas; their wives, Sarah, Mara and Liz; grandchildren Max, Sam, Sophie, Will, Elena, Jennie and David; sister-in-law Karen; and countless friends.
Born 82 years ago in England, she met her future husband, a fellow student, at Oxford and accompanied him to Ann Arbor, where her doctoral studies were sidelined as she raised her sons, there, in Missouri and in Poughkeepsie. When she resumed her career she taught at the IBM French School (teaching Latin in French), Poughkeepsie Day School and Marist. Local organizations sought her inspiration and she played a leadership role at the Day School, Bardavon, Civic Center, CFD Day Care and Arts Council.
Aside from people, she valued lifetime scholarship, chamber music, cooking, the Cotswolds and common decency (many likes, scant dislikes.) Her final words, after a painful illness, "You'd better go to dinner. It's getting late." With that radiant smile.
As always, Liddie rejected ceremony, but her husband of 59 years, Dr. Roger Christenfeld, will be at home to visitors every evening from 5 on, for a week, for remembrance. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019