Elizabeth Chrystal
Poughkeepsie - It is with sadness that we announce the death of our Mother, Elizabeth R. Chrystal (Betty) on December 22, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of George and Elsie Wood. She was born in Dysart, Scotland on the 18th of July 1926. She attended schools in Scotland. Her brother, Robert, predeceased her.
In November 1945, she married Andrew (Andy) Chrystal in the Dysart Barony Church in Dysart. He predeceased her on Feb. 8, 1997.
She is survived by her two daughters, Norma (Dean) of Beacon, NY and Elsie (Sal) of Hopewell Junction.
Also, her Grandson, Matthew Ettinger, the apple of her eye, his fiancé, Britney and future step-great granddaughter Kira.
She is also survived by three nephews, George (Aileen), Andrew (Irene) and Brian (Katheryn) Wood of Scotland and niece, Susan of Los Angeles. She had the joy to have numerous great nephews and nieces and great-great nieces which she adored.
Andy and Betty emigrated from Scotland to New York in 1954. Both became naturalized citizens in 1967. Shortly after arriving Betty began working in the cafeteria for the Arlington School district. She worked there for 30 years, retiring in 1990 as School Lunch Director for the Arlington district. Betty was an avid knitter - her baby sweaters and baby blankets were loved by whomever received them.
Betty was a founding member of the Ladies Thistle Club as well as a member of the Dutchess County Scottish Society.
Andy and Betty enjoyed traveling back to their homeland as well as traveling abroad. They also took many trips to enjoy the American scenery. In March this year, she went to Scotland to visit family and old friends. She thoroughly enjoyed the visit but knew it would be her last.
Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at VBH Hospital, Wingate Fishkill Rehab facility and the wonder friends and family that visited her. The family would like to especially thank her caregiver, Lana for the wonderful care that she provided.
Betty's ashes will be interned at the Mausoleum at the Poughkeepsie Cemetery as well as buried at the West Wemyess family plot in Scotland next to her husband of 52 years.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019