Elizabeth "Betty" Claire Hennessy
Canandaigua - Elizabeth "Betty" Claire (Gregory) Hennessy, age 90, passed away on May 17, 2020, in Canandaigua, NY, with her children by her side.
She is survived by three children, Jeff Hennessy (fiancé, Arlene Vaquer), Susanne (Jack) Litzelman and Beverly (Dave) Hickey; 6 grandchildren; and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert U. Hennessy in 1985; sister, Beverly Hack; and brother, William Gregory.
Betty was born in Wappingers Falls, NY, the daughter of Harry and Evva Gregory. She graduated from Wappingers Falls Central High School, class of 1948 and Vassar Brothers School of Nursing, class of 1951. She worked in the nursery at Vassar Brothers Hospital for 50 years. Betty was a member of the Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution and Antique Study Club. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, skiing, knitting, bridge, golf, and attending Marist College girls basketball games with many dear friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 1 Church St., Hyde Park, NY 12538. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020