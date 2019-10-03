Services
Burnett & White Funeral Homes
91 E Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-3193
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Rhinebeck, NY
Elizabeth DeMers


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth DeMers Obituary
Elizabeth DeMers

Newark - Elizabeth M. "Bette" DeMers, 90, of Newark, NY and formally of Rhinebeck, NY and Dade City, FL, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY.

Elizabeth was born on March 24, 1929, in Newburgh, NY; she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Lena E. (Clay) Chapman. She married Leo J. DeMers on May 28, 1949 in St. Augustin's Church in Brooklyn, NY. Leo predeceased her on August 14, 2008.

For many years, Elizabeth was an Assistant to Director in the Environmental Graduate Office at Bard College, Annandale, NY. She retired in 1995.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a longtime communicant at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Michelle (Peter) DeRidder of Lyons, NY, Carol DeMers of Kingston, NY, Lynn DeMers of Tivoli, NY, Michael (Judith) DeMers of South River, NJ; her sister, Joan Lee Fortner; her six grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Leo, her son, Richard DeMers, and grandson, Zachary DeRidder, predecease her.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Rhinebeck, on Friday October 4th, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Rhinebeck, NY. Burial will be at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck.

Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the World Vision or the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
