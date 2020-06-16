Elizabeth Ferrara Meusburger
Wappingers Falls - Elizabeth Ferrara Meusburger, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Wappingers Falls with her family at her side; only hours before her late husband's birthday. "Together Forever."
Born in the Bronx on March 30, 1926, Elizabeth is the daughter of the late John and Josephine Ferrara. She is the sister of the late Amelia Ferrara and is survived by her brother, John and Piedad Ferrara. She married Edward Meusburger on April 2, 1955 and he predeceased her on September 10, 2010.
Elizabeth was a loving caretaker, housewife, and mother. She was a dear friend to many. She grew up in the Bronx and in her younger years enjoyed working in many places including the garment district, banks and restaurants. She shared many fun memories of times spent with her cousins and friends.
Upon relocating to the Hudson Valley, she worked at IBM and Marriot Hotels. Elizabeth's passion was cooking, sharing her delicious meals with family, friends old and new. Everyone was welcome at her table and there was always enough to share. She enjoyed thrift store shopping mostly for everyone but herself; haggling prices and making deals. Her pride was her home. She grew up in the depression and overcame much adversity. She was always dressed up, lipstick on and looking pretty.
Her words were sometimes misunderstood; however she always spoke from the love in her heart. Remembering birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates, her memory was unmatched by many. We will never forget her.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Meusburger; daughter, JoEllen (Thomas) Chickery; daughter, Allison (James) Tebolt; six grandchildren and their growing families; her nephew and his entire family; as well as many dear friends.
In addition to her husband and sister, she was predeceased by her son Joseph.
Her children invite you to celebrate her joining the Lord at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls at 1p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing is required and capacity may be limited. Private graveside services will follow at Wappingers Rural Cemetery, West Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Wappingers Falls - Elizabeth Ferrara Meusburger, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home in Wappingers Falls with her family at her side; only hours before her late husband's birthday. "Together Forever."
Born in the Bronx on March 30, 1926, Elizabeth is the daughter of the late John and Josephine Ferrara. She is the sister of the late Amelia Ferrara and is survived by her brother, John and Piedad Ferrara. She married Edward Meusburger on April 2, 1955 and he predeceased her on September 10, 2010.
Elizabeth was a loving caretaker, housewife, and mother. She was a dear friend to many. She grew up in the Bronx and in her younger years enjoyed working in many places including the garment district, banks and restaurants. She shared many fun memories of times spent with her cousins and friends.
Upon relocating to the Hudson Valley, she worked at IBM and Marriot Hotels. Elizabeth's passion was cooking, sharing her delicious meals with family, friends old and new. Everyone was welcome at her table and there was always enough to share. She enjoyed thrift store shopping mostly for everyone but herself; haggling prices and making deals. Her pride was her home. She grew up in the depression and overcame much adversity. She was always dressed up, lipstick on and looking pretty.
Her words were sometimes misunderstood; however she always spoke from the love in her heart. Remembering birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates, her memory was unmatched by many. We will never forget her.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Meusburger; daughter, JoEllen (Thomas) Chickery; daughter, Allison (James) Tebolt; six grandchildren and their growing families; her nephew and his entire family; as well as many dear friends.
In addition to her husband and sister, she was predeceased by her son Joseph.
Her children invite you to celebrate her joining the Lord at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls at 1p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing is required and capacity may be limited. Private graveside services will follow at Wappingers Rural Cemetery, West Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.