Elizabeth Foerschler
Elizabeth Foerschler

HIGHLAND - Elizabeth Foerschler, 83 of Highland, NY passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Born in Poughkeepsie on May 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late August and Margaret Oesch Foerschler.

Elizabeth was a graduate of FD Roosevelt High School and SUNY New Paltz in 1959.

She was a schoolteacher on Long Island, NY and Denver, CO.

Elizabeth was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Highland.

She is survived by her sister Janice Foerschler of Hyde Park and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 3 at 10 am in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
