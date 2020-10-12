Elizabeth "Betty" H. LaColla
Glenham - Elizabeth H. "Betty" LaColla, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died peacefully at home on October 12, 2020.
She was born in Beacon on February 8, 1929 the daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth Keto Larkin. Betty was a graduate of Beacon High School, Class of 1946.
On February 23, 1952 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, Betty married the love of her life, James LaColla and would have celebrated their 32nd anniversary on the day of Jim's death in 1984. They moved from Beacon to Glenham where they raised their two sons, James and Robert.
Betty was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church/ She was employed at several factories as a bookkeeper in Beacon before her retirement as head bookkeeper at Crescent Lingerie. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Ladies Monday Night league for over 50 years. She also was an avid Yankee and Jets fan. She was a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society
before becoming legally blind.
Betty is survived by her two sons, James and his wife, Barbara of Spring Hill, FL and Robert and his wife, Vivian of Lagrangeville; her grandchildren, Jaime Laird, Lauren Shotzberger, Taryn Paggi and Robert LaColla, Jr.; her great grandson, Charles James Paggi; her brothers, Eugene and Joseph (Janice) Larkin; her sister-in-laws, Gloria LaColla and Joan Winchell.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Betty was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Larkin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty's caregivers for the overwhelming love and care they gave to Betty and also allowing her to stay in her home. Thank you to Virginia Soltish, Irma Virtuoso, Beverly Bettina Sarich, Sonia Soto, Mary Byrne and Nina Cavaccini. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Stephen "Chip" and Patty Milkovich for their loving support and care over the last 60 years as Betty's neighbors. Betty would like to thank the Meals-On-Wheels program, the St. Joachim - St. John Outreach Program and Claudia DiMattia for her delicious Italian meals.
Per Betty's wishes there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.