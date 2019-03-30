|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) H. Purdy
Groton - Elizabeth (Betty) H. Purdy, 73, of Main St., Groton passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 25 2019 at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.
She was born September 28, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Myrtle Van Buren Ogden.
Betty lived in the Poughkeepsie area for many years before moving to Sempronius where she lived for 9 years and later moved to Groton where she has resided for the past 9 years. She worked at Cortland Cable Co. until her retirement.
She enjoyed baking, knitting, quilting, traveling and visiting with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Betty was a member of the Groton Assembly of God Church, the Groton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Groton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children; Pamela and Joseph Schmidt, Deborah and Neil Brown of S. Plymouth, NY and Karen and Robert Sias; her beloved grandchildren, Holly, Joseph Jr., Tyler, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Alexander, Alisa and Zachery; great-grandchildren, David, Maya, Zoey, Hunter, Melanie, Brianna, Ashton, Zackery, Xavier, Victoria, Landyn, Madelyn and Robyn; step-children, Bonnie, Connie, Wayne, Linda, Cindy and Nancy; her brother, Douglas Ogden and his children, Nancy and Derrick.
Betty was pre-deceased by her husband, John F. Purdy, Sr., and 2 sons, Robert A. Wilson and John F. Purdy, Jr.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30th, 2:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton with the Rev. Robert Sias officiating. Spring interment will be in West Homer Cemetery. Friends may visit Saturday from noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Groton Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 96, Groton, NY 13073.
Online condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 30, 2019