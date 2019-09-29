|
Elizabeth J. Smith
Wappingers Falls - Elizabeth J. (Northrop) Smith, a resident of Wappingers Falls, passed away at MidHudson Regional Hospital on September 24, 2019. Elizabeth was born May 13, 1933 to George J. Northrop and Catherine E. (Flynn) Northrop in Yonkers. Elizabeth graduated from Sacred Heart grammar and high schools. After graduation, she worked as a secretary and administrative assistant in New York City.
On April 23, 1955, she married her best friend, soulmate, and only love, Richard Smith at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers, where they lived for 63 years before moving to Wappingers Falls.
They raised four children; Susan L. Palmerton (John) of Goose Creek, SC, Elizabeth J. Weatherup (Phil) of Wingdale, NY, Richard J. Smith Jr. of Asheboro, NC, and George S. Smith (Christine) of Poughquag, NY. They were blessed with eleven grandchildren: Christopher, Elise, Jennifer, Tiffany, John, Richard lll, George Jr., Katelynn, Kyle, Matthew, and Abigail. They also have six great grandchildren; Arianna, Giada, Sylvia, Lila, Haley and Clarissa.
After raising her children, she returned to work as an administrative assistant for the Volunteer Department of St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, before retiring in 1995.
Elizabeth is survived by two sisters; Kathleen Howard of Kalispell, MT and Bernadette Holodak of Orange , CT. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, parents, brother James B. Northrop, sisters Mary T. McIntyre, Joan A. Huppmann, and Georgianna H. Northrop. She had several nieces and nephews. Three nieces predeceased her: Barbara Huppmann, Patricia Arnone, and Deborah Northrop, and nephew Gregory DePalma.
Elizabeth was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls, where she served as Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Queen of Peace.
Family will receive friends on Monday, September 30th from 4-8 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1st at 11 am at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street, in Wappingers Falls. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019