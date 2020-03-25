|
Elizabeth Jane Damiani
Poughkeepsie, New York - Elizabeth Jane Damiani, 91, of Poughkeepsie, NY went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ March 19, 2020 at 2:15pm. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family. Elizabeth is reunited in heaven with her husband Ellis and daughter Diane Lynette who preceded her.
"Bettie", by those who knew her, was the youngest born of 9 children to Italian immigrants Francesco and Josephina Raguso. They came to America to pursue liberty. Their progeny went on to become businessmen, educators, doctors, nurses, laborers, clergy, and veterans. Bettie is predeceased by 8 siblings; brothers Don Ross, John Anthony Raguso, Victor Rice, Anthony Raguso, and sisters Minnie Silvester, Louise Aven, Florence DePolo, and Alvera Farrand.
Born in New Castle, PA in 1928, Elizabeth grew up during the Great Depression. After high school she attended Northeast Bible Institute. While there, "Bettie" met Ellis Damiani. They married in 1951 and set off on a journey of faith which took them through Ohio, Missouri, and New York. They pastored 5 churches, leading three in building new churches. Bettie was fully engaged as a partner in the ministry, teaching Sunday school, playing piano, leading women's ministries, and organizing events.
In 1975 Bettie and Ellis Damiani moved to Poughkeepsie, NY where Ellis became Pastor of Faith Assembly of God. In 1976 Bettie founded Melodyland Nursery School. In 1981 she founded Faith Christian Academy and remained Principal until her retirement in '96. A lifelong learner, Bettie earned a BA in 1973 and a MA degree in 1993. She wrote a book, "When The Petal is Broken," about her experiences raising a Downes Syndrome child. Through her decades of devoted service to God and people Bettie was able to influence countless lives, and did.
Elizabeth is survived by daughter Mari Beth Damiani, son Douglas A. Damiani and beloved granddaughter Lia Alexis Damiani, Poughkeepsie, NY. She will be laid to rest in Royersford, Pa at Limerick Garden of Memories on March 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Faith Assembly of God the date has yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers contributions the family asks the contributions be made to the Bettie Damiani Scholarship Fund of Faith Christian Academy at 25 Golf Club Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603.
