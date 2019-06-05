Elizabeth "Betty" Kilmer



Rhinebeck - Elizabeth Agnew Kilmer, 93, a longtime Rhinebeck resident, passed away on June 3, 2019.



Born August 7, 1925 in Primos PA, she was the daughter of Rev. Raymond E. Agnew and Margaret Long Agnew. She moved to Rhinebeck at the age of 13 when her father became the pastor at The Third Lutheran Church on Livingston Street. Rhinebeck quickly became her hometown and it is where she met and married Fred W. Kilmer Jr, a Rhinebeck native, on August 18, 1946. She and Fred were the longtime owners and operators of Kilmer's IGA Market in the village.



She was a devoted wife and caregiver to Fred who had Parkinson's and also to her parents and father-in-law, "Grampa "Kilmer. She was always worried about others and not herself. Although she and Fred had a winter home in Florida, she was always very happy in the spring to return to her beloved Rhinebeck. She was known as "Gooma" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren (and many others) - a name that her first granddaughter (Amy) bestowed upon her.



She was predeceased by her husband in 2006 and her younger sisters, Ruth and Florence. She is survived by her three children: Naomi Hayner (Christopher) of Southbury, CT, David Kilmer (Cathy) of Concord, NC and Linda Janow of Rhinebeck She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as her brother, Raymond E. Agnew Jr. and several nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to Connie Lown (a relative by marriage) as she was an important part of her well-being as she aged. The family is also very thankful for the care that she received and the friends who visited and called when she moved to The Terraces and the Baptist Home.



There are no calling hours. Interment will be private with a day of celebrating the memories of a life well lived. Her favorite beverage will be served (Manhattans)!



Arrangements under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, NY.



Memorial donations may be made to a Rhinebeck . To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com.