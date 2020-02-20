|
|
Elizabeth Leary
Staatsburg - Elizabeth M. Leary, 99, of Staatsburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 17, 1920, in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Howard Ernst Kehlenbeck and Mary Alice Murphy Kehlenbeck. She married Lawrence Francis Leary on November 10, 1940 in Otisville, NY. A union that lasted over 61 years.
Elizabeth graduated from Drake Business School in 1939 and retired as the Business Office Manager at St. Francis Hospital after 35 years.
Elizabeth was a member of Regina Coeli / St. Paul's Church and St. Paul's Altar Rosary Society. She attended the Adoration Chapel weekly for over 30 years.
She was an active community member participating in Cub Scouts, 4 H, Home Bureau and a variety of school functions.
Survivors include her son, Lawrence F. Leary Jr. and wife Sandra, daughter, Elizabeth Shirley, daughter, Kathleen Colombino and husband Luciano, son, Thomas H. Leary, brother, Charles Kehlenbeck. Elizabeth is survived by 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by a daughter, Dorothy Ann Leary, a son, Joseph Stuart Leary, and two great grandchildren, Benjamin Shirley and Kordelia Shirley.
Calling hours are Sunday from 2 PM to 7 PM with intermittent prayer services at Sweet's Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, February 24, at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 23 Mulford Ave., Staatsburg, NY 12580. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020