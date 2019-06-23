|
Elizabeth M. Gorman
Wappingers Falls - Elizabeth Mildred (Gannon) Gorman, 62, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, a 34-year-resident of the town of Wappinger, NY died on June 21, 2019 at her home.
Born on February 20, 1957 in Queens, NY, Elizabeth was the daughter of John Gannon and Mildred (Panak) Gannon. On November 4, 1983, at Holy Family Church in Flushing, NY, Elizabeth married the love of her life, John Gorman, who survives at home.
Elizabeth worked most recently for Macy's and Filene's in Poughkeepsie for 25 years, where she made many lifelong friendships with her amazing coworkers. She loved her family, her friends and cooking for them all at holidays throughout the year. Known for her selflessness, her infectious laugh, her big smile and even bigger heart, Elizabeth loved being in the company of her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, John Gorman, her son, John Gorman, Jr. and his wife Chessa, and her granddaughter, Vera, of Wappinger, and her daughter, Colleen Drexler and her husband, Scott, of Wappinger. She is also survived by her brother, John Gannon and his wife Elizabeth, of South Windsor, CT. She was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, Steven Gannon. She is also survived by numerous extended family members including 15 nieces and nephews, as well as 7 great nieces and great nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday, June 24, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 at p.m. Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home at 55 East Main St., Wappingers Falls, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow at St Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to Hudson Valley Hospice at www.hvhospice.org/foundation/donate or by mail to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019