Elizabeth Patricia Benigni
1945 - 2020
Elizabeth Patricia Benigni

Wappingers Falls - Elizabeth Patricia Benigni, 74, died on November 4, 2020 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital after a long illness, just nine days before her 75th birthday.

Pat was born on November 13, 1945 in Cornwall, United Kingdom to Jack and Stella Dawe. On July 20, 1969 in London, Pat married Luigi Benigni. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church, and she enjoyed knitting and reading.

Pat is survived by her husband Luigi of Wappingers Falls; her daughter Stefania and her husband Jeffrey of Yorktown Heights; her son Luigi of Poughkeepsie; and her granddaughter Sofia of Yorktown Heights. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother John, and her daughter Sofia.

Pat was loved dearly by her husband and her three children. Pat had a gentle way about her and she adored her family. She was a woman of few words, but her smile could light up a room. She will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or any charity of your choice. Please visit Pat's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

