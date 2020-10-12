Elizabeth "Betsy" Polityka-Wilson
East Fishkill - Elizabeth "Betsy" T. Polityka-Wilson, 45, an area resident since 1996 and previously of Yorktown, died on October 11, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center following a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia
Born on December 9, 1974 in the Bronx, Betsy was the daughter of Tammie and Michelle (Shamoun) Polityka. Betsy married John H. Wilson on August 3, 2002 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Yorktown.
Much of Betsy's life was devoted to her four children Ariana, Theodosia, Julia, and Johnny. She was instrumental in helping them achieve their personal, academic, and athletic goals. She enjoyed spending her spare time camping and hiking with her family. Betsy was also an educator to her core. She taught Spanish at Arlington High School for 23 years, touching the lives of many of her students.
In addition to her husband, children, and parents, Betsy is survived by her mother-in-law, Marlee Wilson of Poughkeepsie; her sister, Stephanie Kula and her husband Jody of OH; her nieces and nephews, Cassandra, Jeremy, and Timothy Kula; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Bill Wilson and his wife Sandi, Monica Wilson, Ben Wilson and his wife Kathleen, Martha Sargent and her husband John, Michael Wilson and his wife Dianna, Robert Wilson, Richard Wilson and his wife Marissa, Jim and his wife Jolene; and several other nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 12pm at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.bethematch.org
to help find and deliver cures for blood cancers. The family also asks you to consider joining the donor list at Be The Match for stem cell transplants and donating blood as often as possible. Please visit Betsy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.