Elizabeth "Betty" (Flynn) Riley
Wappingers Falls - Elizabeth "Betty" (Flynn) Riley died Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born 9/8/1925 to the late Leonard & Elizabeth (Mc Carroll) Flynn in Beacon, NY. On November 17, 1946 she married James J. Riley Sr. who predeceased her on December 5, 2007.
As a child she was a member of the VFW Drum and Bugle Corp in Beacon, N.Y. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Wappingers Falls, NY and a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Mary's. She worked for 29 years at IBM Corporation as a Manager in the Secretarial Center and retired in 1987.
After retirement she spent 20+ years with her husband at her favorite place in the world High Point Golf Club in Brooksville, FL. She often mentioned that was one of the happiest times of her life. In her earlier years she was an avid bowler at the Holiday Bowl in Wappingers Falls, loved boating up and down the Hudson River and enjoyed golfing with her friends. After her husband passed, she became active in Club 60, the Town of Poughkeepsie Senior Center. With that group she took many trips to plays in NYC and also local events. She acquired a new circle of friends who became a part of her new family.
Betty loved being with her family and friends and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was always ready to go anywhere you wanted to take her. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family alike.
She is survived by her two daughters, Maureen Manfredo and husband Francis of Wappingers Falls NY. Sally DeMeo and husband Tony of Poughkeepsie, NY. She was predeceased by her son James J. Riley Jr. on February 19, 1990. Her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Michele Keenan and husband Timothy of Poughkeepsie, NY, Joseph Manfredo and wife Rhoda of Ardsley, NY, Anthony DeMeo and wife Lisa of Poughkeepsie, NY, Andrea Fitzsimmons and husband Raymond of Wappingers Falls, NY and James J Riley, III and wife Harper of Wilmington, NC. Her six great grandchildren. Riley and Brady Keenan, Dean and Patrick Fitzsimmons, and Marguerite and Alivia DeMeo, and baby girl Manfredo to arrive in September. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Helen Smith, Florence Burger, Mary (Mae) Laffin, Leonard Flynn, Agnes Mancari, Frances Peluse and her sister-in-law Sally Holohan.
Friends may call at Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls.. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 30, 2019