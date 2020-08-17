Elizabeth Sarullo
Fishkill - Elizabeth M. Sarullo, a Fishkill resident since 2007 and formerly of Margate, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill. She was 92.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Elisa (Fanella) Lucci, she was born in Agawam, MA on November 30, 1927. On November 5, 1955, she married Frank Sarullo, who predeceased her on December 30, 2010.
Elizabeth enjoyed many hobbies such as playing Bingo, trips to the casino, cooking, and arts & crafts. More than anything else, she cherished spending time with her family.
Survivors include three daughters: Barbara Emmons of Dallas, PA, Frances Sarullo & her partner Marilyn Applebaum of Brooklyn, and Lisa McVeigh & her husband Kenneth of Fishkill; her grandchildren, William Emmons & his wife Jennifer, Elizabeth VanZandt & her husband Kory, Ryan McVeigh, Jennifer McVeigh, and Zoe Sarullo; her great-grandchildren, Brandon, Chase, Kylie, Logan, Reese, Riley, R.J., and Kai; her sister, Louise Baldino; and many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth was also predeceased by ten siblings.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (www.heart.org
) or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Elizabeth's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.