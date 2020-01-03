Services
Edward F. Carter Funeral Home
41 Grand Street
Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520
(914) 271-4882
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Cemetery
Croton-on-Hudson, NY
View Map
Elizabeth Tompkins Milano


1931 - 2020
Elizabeth Tompkins Milano Obituary
Elizabeth Tompkins Milano

Croton-on-Hudson - Elizabeth Tompkins Milano of Croton-on-Hudson, NY passed away peacefully of natural causes on January 1, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1931 in Ossining, NY where she was raised by her mother, Ethel Haines Kanop. Elizabeth is predeceased by her beloved husband John "Spencer" Milano along with her siblings Robert Tompkins, and Arthur and Ethel Kanop.

Elizabeth graduated from Ossining High School in 1949 then worked at the Westchester County Savings and Loan until 1958. Following, she worked alongside her husband, Spencer, until his passing in 1987. Throughout the years, Elizabeth has maintained an active role in property ownership and management in Dutchess and Westchester counties. During the 1970s and 1980s, Elizabeth was an active member of the Croton-on-Hudson Historical Society where she researched Bethel Cemetery and her family lineage, and contributed an article on the Croton Dam. In addition to her interest in local history, Elizabeth was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In recent years, Elizabeth could often be seen sporting her white walker around Dutchess County.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Janice Milano of Hopewell Junction, son John Milano (Terri L. Milano) of Wappingers Falls, and grandchildren Jason, Spencer, and Shaunna Baisley and John, Courtney, and Caitlin Milano. Elizabeth is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-8PM at Edward F. Carter Funeral Home, 41 Grand St., Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, January 6th at Bethel Cemetery, Croton-on-Hudson, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
