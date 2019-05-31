Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery
Salt Point Turnpike
Elizabeth Tuttle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Tuttle


1925 - 2019
Elizabeth Tuttle Obituary
Elizabeth Tuttle

Poughkeepsie - Elizabeth E. "Betty" Tuttle, 94, of Poughkeepsie, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center at Poughkeepsie, surrounded by her beloved husband and family.

Born on May 14, 1925 in Newburgh, she was the daughter of Gabriel E. and Effie M. Ticehurst-Deeb. She married Donald W. Tuttle, Sr. on April 19, 1945 at Nativity Church, in Poughkeepsie.

During her lifetime, Betty was well known as a wonderful homemaker and seamstress for many years. She was devoted to her family, loved camping, and going on cruises with her husband.

Surviving family members are her husband of 74 years; Donald W. Tuttle, Sr., of Poughkeepsie, son, Donald W. Tuttle, Jr. and wife Karyn, of Olathe, KS, son, Charles D. Tuttle and wife Sharon, of Pleasant Valley NY, daughter, Margaret D. Tuttle, of Phoenix AZ, brother, Gabriel E. Deeb, Jr., of Poughkeepsie NY, step-sister - June Tacinelli, of Poughkeepsie NY, granddaughter, Amanda Tuttle, of Olathe KS, grandson, Steven Tuttle & wife Debbie, of Hyde Park NY, grandson, Donald Tuttle III & partner Libby, of Fort Collins CO, granddaughter, Kristen Doyle & husband Tim, of Pleasant Valley NY, granddaughter, Jennifer Garrison & husband Rick, of Etowah TN, granddaughter, Staci Wirhowski & fiancé Scott, of Phoenix AZ, great grandchildren, Bradley & Benjamin Tuttle; Andorin & Ricky Garrison; and Michael & Khyli Mason; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by, her brother, Douglas Deeb, her sister, Margaret Deeb and her step-sister, Jacqueline Hanlin.

Friends and relatives may call from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home in Hyde Park. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sweet's Funeral Home and burial will immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery on Salt Point Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth's family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Dutchess County, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or www.hvhospice.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 31, 2019
