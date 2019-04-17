|
6/2/1947-4/17/2010
If you see our mom in heaven
She won't be hard to find.
She's God's masterpiece of
Motherhood.
She's unique and one of a kind.
She'll be the one with the prettiest smile.
Her angel wings she wears with pride,
And as she reaches out to greet you,
You'll see the twinkle in her eyes.
So if you see our mom in heaven,
Will you take care of her for us?
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hug her just for us.
You see, she was a special mom,
The truest friend she was.
She'll wear her very own crown.
She'll sit and share God's golden
Throne in God's beautiful heavenly home.
So if you see our mom in heaven you'll also see the grandmother & great grandmother of our sweet children.
A Grandma that was one of life's best gifts,
She was caring and loving,
Thoughtful and true,
Someone who was always a special part of our lives.
A grandma that had a sunshine in her smile and a wholesome love in everything she did.
We will always remember you.
You will always be in our hearts.
We miss you more than anything in the world
But We know you are up in Heaven watching over us. Remembering you on your 9th anniversary in heaven & always.
Love always & forever
Donald, Chris, Theresa & David. All your Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 17, 2019