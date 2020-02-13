|
Elizabeth 'Betty' Weingaertner
Rhinebeck - Elizabeth (Betty) Weingaertner, 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Thompson House.
Betty was born April 16th, 1942 to Charles J. and Florence (Malone) Lamont. She was born on a dairy farm in Ancramdale. On February 10, 1963 she married Emil Weingaertner in Rhinebeck. Betty and Emil resided in Rhinebeck where they raised their family.
Betty is survived by her husband Emil, her son Eddie (Melissa) of Rhinebeck, and her daughter Elissa (Jeff) Norcross of Rochester, NH. She is also survived by her grandchildren Daniel and Matthew Norcross of Rochester, NH; Morgan (Adam), Keri and Jaden Weingaertner of Rhinebeck; a great grandson Easton Fitzpatrick; her siblings Charles (MaryAnn) Lamont, Robert (JoAnn) Lamont, Kenneth (Denise) Lamont, and Deborah (Russell) Demchuk, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Betty was always a giver, looking after everyone. After raising her own family Betty was known to help raise so many others. On February 13, 1997 Betty started one of her favorite jobs, working for the New York State Police in Rhinebeck. She took care of her boys and girls, always making sure they had snacks when they came back to the station. Betty retired on October 18, 2017 and missed her State Police Family every single day.
Betty was predeceased by a son Emil Weingaertner and a sister Nancy Spaulding.
Calling hours are Saturday 2:00 to 5:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St. Rhinebeck. A service of remembrance will begin at the end of calling hours. Burial will be at Rhinebeck cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in remembrance of her son to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org; or the Rhinebeck Rescue Squad, 78 E. Market St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572.
To sign the onine register please visit dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020