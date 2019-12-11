|
|
Elizabeth Weiss
Hopewell Junction - Elizabeth Caroline Weiss, 77, a resident of Hopewell Junction since 1993 and previously of Venice, FL and the Bronx, died on December 11, 2019 at home.
Born on September 1, 1942 in the Bronx, Elizabeth was the daughter of George and Mary Ann (Mae Conly) Ruth. On June 20, 1964 in the Bronx, Elizabeth married the love of her life William (Larry) Weiss who survives at home.
Elizabeth was a Human Resources Rep for Lakeland School District in Yorktown until her retirement in 2007, and was a parishioner of St. Columba Church. She loved to travel, watch movies, and spend time with her family and grandchildren. She liked to watch Jeopardy, and she loved her community, the beach and just being with her loved ones.
In addition to her husband, Elizabeth is survived by her children, Christopher Weiss and his wife Anna Lisa of Nanuet, Pamela Weiss of Ossining, Kirsten Laux and her husband Bill of Hopewell Junction; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, Aiden and Christopher; her brother, Larry Ruth and his wife Cathy of Rockville, MD; and many loved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mae and George, Elizabeth was predeceased by her brothers, George and Robert.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-5 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by inurnment at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Elizabeth's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019