Poughkeepsie - Elizabeth Williams transitioned from labor to reward to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Advent Health in New Smyrna Beach, FL surrounded by family. She was born in Enfield, North Carolina on July 10, 1946 to Ora Pittman. She was educated at the Enfield Boarding School. Elizabeth was a long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, NY before she relocated to Edgewater Fl., in 2013 to live with her granddaughter and caretaker Rodassa Hives (Brian), whom she always referred to as her daughter. Elizabeth was a former employee at International Business Machines (IBM) and Ridders Transportation (First Student, Inc) in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Elizabeth was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, Poughkeepsie, NY under the leadership of Dr. Jesse and First Lady Jacquette Bottoms until she relocated to Florida where she joined the Bethel Baptist Church or New Smyrna Beach, under the tutelage of Dr. L. "Pete" and First Lady Angela Carter. Elizabeth was an active member of her church. She served as the Mother of the church and enjoyed serving in the Sewing Ministry as well as the Bethel Baptist Church Women's Empowerment Line. Mother Elizabeth was an active participate on the Beulah Baptist Church Morning Manna Prayer Line.



Elizabeth, affectionately known as "Boot", was as very loving, caring and giving person. She will be greatly missed.



She leaves to mourn her, sister, Maxine Slater, children, 3 sons, Samuel Pittman Sr. (Karen), Louis Lyons (Suzyn), both of Edgewater, FL and Maury Lyons Sr. of Poughkeepsie, NY; 3 daughters, Darline Williams, Carla Lyons, and Tanya Lyons all of Poughkeepsie, NY. 14 grandchildren, a host of great-grands, one great-great-grand, nieces, nephews and many close friends. A special daughter, Geraldine Edwards, special cousin, Sarah Lyons, and her special brother Nathaniel "Nate" Lyons.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her, mother, Ora Pittman, sister, Esther Stokes, daughter Ora Hugger, grandson Reginald Williams Jr., special daughter Vicky West and special friends, Mary Bland, Catherine Pittman, Elizabeth Pettway, and Jean Riley.



Mrs. Williams will repose 10-11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









