|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Young
Taghkanic, NY - Elizabeth L. "Betty" Young, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, NY.
She was born on January 13, 1931 in Bronx, NY the daughter of Anton and Lena (Falka) Remy.
Betty served Taghkanic as supervisor for the last 30 years.
Prior to becoming supervisor in 1989, she served on the Taghkanic Town Board from 1982 to 1988.
A graduated from Roeliff Jansen Central High School in 1949 and the Columbia Memorial School of Nursing in 1952.
As a registered nurse, she worked for Columbia Memorial Hospital in the office of Dr. Joseph P. Gold and at COARC's workshop.
A life member of the Taghkanic Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Betty was also a COARC board member; a Columbia Opportunities Inc., board member; served on the administrative board of the West Taghkanic United Methodist and was a Sunday school teacher for 35 years. She was appointed to the Governor's Advisory Council on Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities in September 2001.
Among her many awards are: 1992 appreciation award from Soil and Water Conservation District for Genuine Interest in Growth of Agriculture in Columbia County; 1993 Columbia County Environmental Council Good Earth Keeping Award for County Wide Agricultural Preservation; 2002 The Young Republicans 2001 Award 41st Annual Lincoln Day; the 2002 New York Senate Woman of Distinction Award sponsored by Senator Stephen M. Saland; 2009 Cornell Cooperative Extension in Columbia County for 20 years' service as the supervisor representative to that board and the Cooperative Extension building was named the Betty Young Meeting Hall; 2009 honored by the Columbia County Dialysis Center for her participation in helping to establish the new center.
On October 17, 1953 in Taghkanic she married the late Hon. Willian H. Young Jr. He predeceased her on January 14, 2009.
Survivors include her three daughters; Barbara Gaylord (Ron) of Hudson, NY, Carolyn Sammons (Kent) of Taghkanic, NY, Beverly Rochler(Bob) of Taghkanic, NY nine Grandchildren, Ronald Gaylord III(Ashley), William Gaylord(Morgan), Nicole Webster(Steve), Kent Sammons II (Nicole), Stephanie Hickey (Daniel), Stephen Rochler, Robert C. Rochler (Janine), Matthew Rochler (Jennifer), Jacqueline Fitzgerald (Timothy), several great grandchildren, Ainslee, William Jr, Austin, Savannah, Kent Jeffrey III, Morgan, Kendall, Raegan, Landon, Caiden, Trenton, Warren and 3 new babies arriving this fall. A brother Anton of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, William H. Young III on November 23, 2010.
Calling hours are Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Peck & Peck Funeral Home 8063 Rte. 22 Copake, NY.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from the funeral home at 11 AM with Rev. Bonnie Snyder, officiating.
Interment will follow in West Taghkanic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to COARC 630NY- Rte. 217, Mellenville, NY 12544.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 4, 2019