I MADE IT HOME

I just want to let you know I made it home

Everything is so pretty here, so white,

so fresh, so new.

I wish that you could close your eyes so you

could see it too.

Please try not to be sad for me.

Try to understand. God is taking

care of me... I'm in the shelter of His Hands

Here there is no sadness, and no sorrow, and no pain.

Here there is no crying, and I'll never hurt again.

Here it is so peaceful, when all the angels sing.

I really have to go now...

I've just got to go try my wings.

PS... I'll be the first face you see

when you get free!



Today is our 62nd Wedding Anniversary

10-20-2019

Thanks for everything.

All My Love,

Your Husband Bill
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
